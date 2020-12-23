WATCH | Here's how: Capetonians share tips for a Covid-friendly family Christmas

News24 hit the street to find out what Capetonians will be doing to ensure their Christmas is Covid- friendly this year.

Some people thought a virtual Zoom Christmas was best, while others suggested getting creative with family "pods" in the garden.

Sticking to the basics was a common thread, remembering to wear a mask at all times, physical distancing, and regular sanitising of hands.

The festive season is in full swing but this year, December celebrations and Christmas will be very different to what South African's are used to.



The threat of a second wave of Covid-19 infections looms, and many areas such as the Garden Route, a popular holiday destination, has been identified as a Covid-19 hotspot.

News24 hit the street to find out from Capetonians what measures they'll be introducing this Christmas to keep their families safe and to ensure that their festive gatherings are "Covid-friendly".

Most people said they'd be sticking to the basics, keeping masks on until it's time to eat, maintaining a social distance, and making sure to keep their hands sanitised to ensure the virus isn't spread between family members and friends.

"I think the best thing is just to maintain distance, or if you do decide to greet granny, sanitise properly and put a mask on... for her safety more than your own safety because it's more dangerous for them than it is for you," said Nadim Malek, a chartered accountant.

Malek and his wife said their family are going to the Kruger National Park over the festive season, but decided that their grandparents, who they live with, are going to stay at home this year because travelling for them is too risky.

Software engineer, Sean Welgemoed, said the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus is to use some of the virtual options people have become so accustomed to over this year.

"You're going to be seeing less people this year, it's going to happen, if you can do things over Zoom, there's a lot of options that you can have above and beyond seeing people in person," he said.

Some families have come up with creative ways to make sure they can be together on Christmas, while still maintaining the appropriate social distance. Matriculant Sarah Orton, and her family have decided to introduce "family pods" or "picnic areas".

"Each family will be in their own pods in the garden, socially distanced, so sitting a few meters away from each other... we're all going to have good food together and we're still going to spend time with each other but socially distanced," she said.

Keeping family events outside seems the best way to make sure the virus isn't spread said data capturer Justin Josias.

"There's more fresh air available, so if you are in a secluded room everybody shares the same air space and that's not quite sanitary," he said.

