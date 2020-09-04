8m ago

WATCH | Hero dog set to make full recovery after being shot while protecting owner

Amy Gibbings
  • Niki, a four-year-old Dobermann, was shot on Tuesday while protecting her owner during an armed robbery outside their home in Brakpan.
  • Lood de Jager, who drew his salary in cash at the bank, was followed home, attacked and robbed of his cellphone and cash.
  • Niki, rushed from the open gate to her owner's defence and was shot in the back, but is set to make a full recovery.

Niki, the four-year-old Dobermann, who was shot in the back after rushing to her owner's defence during an armed robbery in Brakpan on Tuesday, is set to make a full recovery.

Lood de Jager was followed home from the bank after drawing his full salary in cash. He was attacked by armed robbers in his driveway outside his gate. His granddaughter came to open the gate for him, at which point his two Dobermanns ran out to protect him.

Niki, the older of the two, who, according to De Jager, had been trained as a guard dog, was shot in the back by one of the assailants. 

Community members helped rush Niki to the veterinarian where she was treated for a "flesh" wound.

"Niki was very lively when she was shot, but we were all hoping and praying that she would be okay," said De Jager's daughter Tracey de Meillon.

The bullet missed all her vital organs and after a total of 14 stitches - seven on the top of her back where the bullet entered and seven at the exit wound on the side of her stomach, she was able to return home later that evening, said De Meillon.

hero dog makes full recovery after being shot, joh
Lood De Jager and his four-year-old Dobermann, Niki, three days after she was shot protecting De Jager during an armed robbery outside his home in Brakpan on 1 September 2020, Johannesburg.
Supplied Tracey De Meillo

De Jager said Niki was making a full recovery at home. "She's fine, no problem. She's running, playing and barking again," he said.

While the vet gave Niki pills to help with shock, which she took every morning, De Jager said she was still "mad".

"Nobody comes to the gate anymore, even my neighbours, cause she'll bite them," he said.

De Jager's friend Riaan Viviers started a BackaBuddy campaign to help raise funds to replace De Jager's stolen salary. At the time of writing, R24 270.05 had already been raised.

"There are certainly a lot of people out there with fantastic hearts. We are truly grateful for everyone's generosity," said De Meillon.

