WATCH | Heroic rescue dog honoured by Boksburg SPCA

The Boksburg SPCA honoured Johannesburg dog, Jessie, for her bravery and compassion.

Earlier this month, she saved a fellow dog friend from drowning in their family pool.

Jessie received a certificate and goodie basket for saving her furry brother from drowning.

The Boksburg SPCA on Tuesday honoured Jessie, a Johannesburg dog, for her bravery and compassion.

Earlier this month, CCTV footage captured Jessie rescuing her dog friend, a 13-year-old Toy Pom, named Chucky, from their family's pool.

Jessie spent more than half an hour trying to get Chucky to safety.

Supplied Byron Thanarayen

"It was amazing to be at the ceremony, and we were so super-proud and honoured. Jessie was very excited, curious and sniffed around. She could hear all the other dogs and just wanted to go play," Jessie's owner, Byron Thanarayen, told News24.



FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

At the ceremony, the heroic dog was given a certificate and a gift basket, filled with treats and toys.



Thanarayen and his wife, Melissa, have also been approached by Aqua-net, a company that sells and installs swimming pool nets and covers.

Aqua-net is donating a pool cover to the Thanarayen family.

"They wanted to make sure that this would not happen again. We are so, so grateful for this. Aqua-net said they would be installing it next week," he said.

Last week, the Thanarayen family set up a website to raise funds for the Boksburg SPCA.

They are creating merchandise that features Jessie and Chucky – money made from this endeavour will also go to the SPCA.