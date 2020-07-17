WATCH | Hijackers steal Audi as Joburg driver stops to fill up his car at a garage

Police are looking for three men involved in a hijacking in Muldersdrift, west of Johannesburg, on Thursday.

The assailants drove away with the car, which had the victim's laptop, wallet and a baby chair.

There were no injuries during the incident.

Police in Johannesburg are looking for three men who carried out a hijacking in Muldersdrift on Thursday.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has been circulated widely on social media, showed an Audi S3 parked at a fuel tank at a Sasol garage.

A white Mercedes Benz then pulls up and parks next to the Audi.

Three men, who appear to be armed, disembark from the Mercedes Benz and make their way towards the Audi.

ALSO READ | Joburg homeowner foils hijacking, suspect shot dead

One of the assailants approaches the driver's side of the Audi and proceeds to forcefully open the driver's door.

The driver is then yanked out of the car and two of the three men enter his vehicle and drive off.

The third man returns to the Mercedes Benz and makes his getaway.

"The victim's laptop, baby chair and wallet were still in the car. No shots were fired and no injuries reported," police spokesperson captain Mavela Masondo said in a statement.

Police are now investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to call their nearest police station or the crime stop hotline.