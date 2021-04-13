25m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Hillbrow phone snatchers: Joburg commuters urged to be vigilant

Kayleen Morgan
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Police have urged motorists and commuters in Johannesburg to be vigilant and safeguard their belongings after a recent spate of phone snatching incidents.

CCTV footage from Bad Boyz security, which operates in and around Hillbrow, captured several incidents of cellphones being grabbed from taxi commuters.

These incidents appear to be especially prevalent between Twist and Pretoria streets.

"Bad Boyz managed to arrest one man who tried to snatch a phone from a passenger in a taxi last week. But, there is no case against the perpetrator because the complainant was not interested in opening a case," Hillbrow police spokesperson Mduduzi Zondo told News24.

He encouraged those working and travelling in the city to remain vigilant and report all crimes to the police.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 7236 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 2116 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 8715 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.58
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
20.03
(-0.0)
EUR/ZAR
17.40
(+0.2)
AUD/ZAR
11.12
(+0.0)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.2)
Gold
1,743.19
(+0.6)
Silver
25.36
(+2.2)
Platinum
1,167.50
(-0.6)
Brent Crude
63.28
(+0.5)
Palladium
2,690.50
(+0.4)
All Share
67,096
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,401
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,166
(+0.2)
Industrial 25
87,984
(+1.6)
Resource 10
67,860
(+1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys...

11 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Good Samaritan hands over newly renovated home after rainfall destroys roof
5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter

09 Apr

5 boys who rescued abandoned Labrador rewarded with special surprise over Easter
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now...

08 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers' clothing brand started to keep family afloat now threading its way to the top
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo