WATCH | HO, HO, HO: Festive cheer spreads as Joburgers enjoy Christmas without Covid-19 restrictions

This year, Christmas will be the first in two years where South Africans can gather without Covid-19-related restrictions.



In the lead-up to the "most wonderful time of year", News24 took to the streets to ask South Africans how they felt.

The most common sentiment was excitement and relief – having survived the worst of the pandemic.

Donald Majebe, told News24:

During the pandemic, no one knew when it would be over or when we would be able to celebrate with our families again, and it felt like for the longest time this wouldn't even be possible; this Christmas is going to be a good one.

For Nisa Adams, the past two years have been difficult. She lives in Johannesburg, but her family is in Cape Town. Going back to 'normal' is bringing festive cheer. "I'm very excited to see my family back in Cape Town now that the restrictions are gone," she said.

Amy Samson shares the same sentiment; she said this December would be one for the books.

"I am so excited to be able to go out with my friends and enjoy this December".

Despite ongoing load shedding, our respondents look on the bright side.

"Last Christmas was very bad, I work long hours, and I cannot wait to sit with my family, laughing and relaxing," Nokuthula Phakathi, an elderly caregiver, said.



