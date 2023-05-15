WATCH | Horizon deep: New school offers Johannesburg pupils an opportunity for a career in mining

The Department of Education launched a new school in Krugersdorp that will equip pupils with skills to prepare them for mining industry careers.



"When we say there is a focus on mining, we are not saying we won't do the standard syllabus, but we are going to enhance it," said the MEC for Education in Gauteng, Matome Chiloane.

The Mandisa Shiceka Maths, Science and ICT School of Specialisation will cater for pupils with an interest in science, business and maths.

The school is named after the late Mandisa Shiceka, an anti-apartheid activist in Kagiso, who had been a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature.

Excitement levels were high as pupils and parents gathered for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



Chiloane was welcomed by several learners dressed in mining overalls.

On campus, there were a life-size model of a mine shaft, a coal trolley and trolley tracks.

"All the learners are happy because we'll be getting more opportunities - learning opportunities," said Mpho Cele, a pupil at the school.



