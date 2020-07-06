15m ago

WATCH | Hot money: Cash-in-transit gang's loot goes up in smoke

Bertram Malgas
  • Two luxury vehicles forced a cash van off the road  Johannesburg. 
  • Robbers torched the money in the van with the explosives used to gain access. 
  • One security guard sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital. 

Main Reef Road in Johannesburg had to be cordoned off to traffic on Monday morning after yet another cash-in-transit heist.

A police report of the incident said two luxury sedans forced the cash van off the road at 07:00. 

The security guards were pulled from the vehicle at gunpoint. The gang then used explosives to try and get to the money, but made a getaway when they realised they had burnt their loot. The robbers left one of their cars burning on the scene, and fled in three vehicles.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili told News24 that no arrests had yet been made. 

"One of the security guards sustained minor injuries and he was transported to the hospital for medical attention," Muridili said. 

Police recovered an Audi A4 and BMW used in the botched heist at a house in Florida, Johannesburg.

