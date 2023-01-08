WATCH | Hot ticket items: ANC 'Crocs' and caps selling fast on the streets of Bloemfontein

Bloemfontein's inner-city has spent the week awash with the ANC's black, green, and gold ahead of the party's 111 th birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Vendors packing the pavements around the party's provincial headquarters report strong sales of ANC caps, shirts, jackets, and even "Croc-style" shoes.

Clothing featuring images of Winnie Mandela is the most popular among supporters, report vendors.

The ruling ANC, fresh from its protracted 55th National Conference, has descended on the Free State and Mangaung, in particular, to celebrate 111 years of existence.

While the main festivities, complete with an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will be staged at Dr Molemela Stadium on Sunday, the inner-city streets around the ANC's Free State headquarters have been a hive of activity in the lead-up.

Kaizer Sebothelo House, at the corner of Charles and Fichardt Street, has been awash with the ANC's black, green, and gold since the start of the year.

Bold banners and posters bearing Ramaphosa's face advertise the 8 January event throughout the city, while branded ANC vehicles, equipped with towering speaker stacks, cruise the streets.

Dozens of curbside stalls pack the pavements around Kaizer Sebothelo House, peddling a wide range of ANC merchandise, mainly to out-of-town visitors, who have come to Bloemfontein to join the birthday festivities.

"We are here to put food on the table, and yes, we are excited to celebrate our ANC," one of the vendors, Stembele Mjwana, told News24.

"It’s very difficult these years. Everything is going down, [like] the economy… but when everybody is here in Bloemfontein, everyone is excited. [For] businesses and tourism, it's good."

Most vendors report that clothing bearing images of Winnie Mandela, known affectionately by supporters as the "Mother of the Nation", are the best-selling items.

Colourful half-caps with ANC and Youth League insignia are also popular, as are shirts displaying the party's newly appointed top seven officials.

ANC-branded footwear - from sandals to sneakers, and even "Croc-style" shoes - are also a big hit with supporters in town for the birthday bash.

"They ['Croc-style' ANC shoes] are popular," vendor Brett Raseleso told News24 on the eve of the party's birthday.

"The sales are high, which is why my stall now has minimal stock. We've been having a great day so far."



