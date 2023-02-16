1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | How heavy rain and flooding affect the Kruger National Park

accreditation
Luke Daniel
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The government declared a national state of disaster in response to widespread flooding. 
  • Kruger National Park was hit by torrential downpours, with visitors advised to be "extra cautious".
  • A private safari lodge along the Klaserie River used a helicopter to ferry guests.

The greater Kruger National Park was lashed by heavy rains since Friday, with swelling rivers and flooding roads cutting off access to some camps.

Heavy rain in the northern, central and eastern parts of South Africa led to flooding in several provinces, with at least five people killed in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, the government announced a national state of disaster in response to the floods, with more rain forecast for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga into the weekend.

According to a statement issued by SANParks on Tuesday, Kruger National Park Disaster Management teams "remain on alert", in anticipation of more rain.

"All tar roads are open, although some of them might be closed at short intervals, if deemed unsafe to use, and then reopened again. This is due to some of the streams rising and low-level bridges getting flooded when we experience flash floods," said the managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Oscar Mthimkhulu.

He added:

Visitors are advised to be extra cautious, especially when approaching bridges.

A safari lodge within the Greater Kruger National Park, roughly 40km outside Hoedspruit in Limpopo and situated along the Klaserie River, reported receiving 200mm of rain "in just a couple of days".

Although Klaserie Drift Safari Camps are elevated and not at immediate risk of being flooded, the deluge has, according to executive director Talitha Jansen, submerged access roads, with incoming guests recently transported to the lodge via helicopter.

"Since Wednesday last week, we have recorded 245mm rain," Jansen told News24, adding that much of the downpour had already subsided.

READ | Downpours, flooding expected to continue into weekend

"The last time we experienced this volume of water was the 2012 floods. The water did not reach that flood line this year, but it was amazing to see the river transform in such a small space of time - [in around] 48 hours."

The flooding Klaserie has also proven tricky to navigate for wildlife.

Video footage captured in and around the safari lodge shows a big pack of endangered African wild dogs struggling to make it across the river. The pack did, eventually, make it safely ashore, said Jansen.

In another video, a giraffe is seen trying to cross the river, wading into deep water, before retreating to the safety of the riverbank.

Meanwhile, gravel roads in the south of the Kruger National Park remain closed, according to SANParks.

Tar roads, except for the main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie, remain open.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kruger national parkmbombelampumalangaanimalsweatherfloods
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
16% - 499 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
84% - 2573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit

14 Feb

LISTEN | AKA's murder: What we know so far about the deadly hit
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
19.28
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.45
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Platinum
916.64
-0.4%
Palladium
1,448.65
-3.2%
Gold
1,835.82
-0.0%
Silver
21.68
+0.2%
Brent Crude
85.38
-0.2%
Top 40
73,463
0.0%
All Share
79,472
0.0%
Resource 10
70,483
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,082
0.0%
Financial 15
16,220
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces

15 Feb

Rehoboth Community Worship Centre’s soup kitchen puts a smile on faces
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo