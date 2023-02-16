WATCH | How heavy rain and flooding affect the Kruger National Park

The government declared a national state of disaster in response to widespread flooding.

Kruger National Park was hit by torrential downpours, with visitors advised to be "extra cautious".

A private safari lodge along the Klaserie River used a helicopter to ferry guests.

The greater Kruger National Park was lashed by heavy rains since Friday, with swelling rivers and flooding roads cutting off access to some camps.

Heavy rain in the northern, central and eastern parts of South Africa led to flooding in several provinces, with at least five people killed in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

On Monday, the government announced a national state of disaster in response to the floods, with more rain forecast for Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga into the weekend.

According to a statement issued by SANParks on Tuesday, Kruger National Park Disaster Management teams "remain on alert", in anticipation of more rain.

"All tar roads are open, although some of them might be closed at short intervals, if deemed unsafe to use, and then reopened again. This is due to some of the streams rising and low-level bridges getting flooded when we experience flash floods," said the managing executive of the Kruger National Park, Oscar Mthimkhulu.

He added:

Visitors are advised to be extra cautious, especially when approaching bridges.

A safari lodge within the Greater Kruger National Park, roughly 40km outside Hoedspruit in Limpopo and situated along the Klaserie River, reported receiving 200mm of rain "in just a couple of days".

Although Klaserie Drift Safari Camps are elevated and not at immediate risk of being flooded, the deluge has, according to executive director Talitha Jansen, submerged access roads, with incoming guests recently transported to the lodge via helicopter.



"Since Wednesday last week, we have recorded 245mm rain," Jansen told News24, adding that much of the downpour had already subsided.

"The last time we experienced this volume of water was the 2012 floods. The water did not reach that flood line this year, but it was amazing to see the river transform in such a small space of time - [in around] 48 hours."

The flooding Klaserie has also proven tricky to navigate for wildlife.

Video footage captured in and around the safari lodge shows a big pack of endangered African wild dogs struggling to make it across the river. The pack did, eventually, make it safely ashore, said Jansen.

In another video, a giraffe is seen trying to cross the river, wading into deep water, before retreating to the safety of the riverbank.

Meanwhile, gravel roads in the south of the Kruger National Park remain closed, according to SANParks.

Tar roads, except for the main road between Skukuza and Lower Sabie, remain open.