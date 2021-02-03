22m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | How this award-winning Cape Town barber stays a cut above the rest

Bertram Malgas
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Adiel Salie started cutting hair as a hobby when he was still at school.
  • After losing his job as a factory cleaner, he turned to cutting hair as a way to make ends meet.
  • After years of perfecting his craft, Salie is now considered one of the best on the continent.

Adiel Salie is at the top of his game.

In October, he participated in the Duel of the Barbers in Stellenbosch and he took home the gold after completing a standard hair cut in an under a minute. 

"You can have the best cuts, but if you aren’t committed, consistent and don’t have a good character, you won’t get far," he told News24. 

The 38-year-old who is considered top of his craft, stumbled into a career in the haircare business.

"I used to cut my friend's hair while I was at school. They were my guinea pigs," he said. 

It’s only after losing his job as a sweeper at a factory that he turned to the thing he knew best. 

A star is born

"A friend of mine helped me get a job as a barber at a shop in the centre here in Bonteheuwel."

Three years later, he opened his own shop called Gents Pride Barber at his home. 

The shop is fitted with three chairs, aircon and a range of hair products to keep his customers looking fresh. 

He believes that being a great barber isn’t just about the haircuts.

"You are working with the community so you need to be a good person."

READ HERE | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser

He draws his inspiration from social media and follows international barbers like Jason Makki from Dubai and Rob the Original in the US.

He hopes that by putting a South African twist on international trends, he can better the local industry. 

"I go out there and seek this knowledge because it fascinates me and puts me on another level," Salie said.

His attention to detail also helped win the 2020 Bump Patrol Africa Battle of the Barber.

This was a competition that saw him going head to head with barbers from across the continent. 

Paying-it-forward

He may have won several awards in recent years, but Salie says his biggest prize is helping those in his community. 

He's started a workshop to teach the youth in the area about haircare, and plans to expand the course to a local high school.

"Over the years, there have been many guys looking for a job and I would always give them a chance to work," he said.

Shakeel le Roux, who has been working at the barbershop since 2019, said he was appreciative of Salie’s mentorship.  

"When I first started I only had one machine, now I have a whole setup," he said proudly. 

"One of the things Adiel has taught me was to not only try and be better than the other barbers, but to better yourself each day."

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gents pride barber shopcape townbonteheuwelbusiness
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4113 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 1931 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3702 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.90
(-0.00)
ZAR/GBP
20.35
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
17.92
(+0.45)
ZAR/AUD
11.36
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.27)
Gold
1837.23
(+0.03)
Silver
27.02
(+0.72)
Platinum
1101.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
57.81
(+1.97)
Palladium
2262.00
(+1.32)
All Share
63098.69
(+0.58)
Top 40
57915.33
(+0.57)
Financial 15
11882.30
(+0.46)
Industrial 25
86122.28
(+0.53)
Resource 10
59972.93
(+0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo