1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Hungry mamba gets caught in a cage with panicking parakeet

Amy Gibbings
  • Snake rescuer, Nick Evans, was called to the property of a bird breeder in Shallcross, south of Durban, to rescue a black mamba in September.
  • The snake was wedged between the bars of one of the parakeet's cages, looking for young hatchlings.
  • According to Evans, no birds or eggs were lost and the snake was released in an area where there are only "wild, free birds to prey upon".

Veteran KwaZulu-Natal-based snake catcher Nick Evans was called to a bird breeder's property in Durban to rescue a hungry black mamba in September.

The reptile got itself wedged between the bars of a parakeet's cage in search of an easy meal.

"I was worried it was going to go into another cage, or behind the cage which would be difficult, and dangerous for the birds, so I just grabbed it with the tongs," Evans told News24.

Evans quickly realised that the snake was stuck, and said he felt helpless in trying to free it from where he was standing.

"My wife was going to go inside of the cage to push out the tail while I pulled, gently of course. The guy who called us was freaking out because if we opened the cage the birds would fly out and his dad would freak out," said Evans.

Pry

Evans managed to pry the snake free from the bars without having to open the cage.

"I thought it had eaten something but the owner checked and no birds or eggs were missing, well they don't eat eggs but they like hatchlings and this cage didn't have any, lucky for the owner," he said.

The owner told Evans that had he not been called by his son, he would have shot the mamba.

"I'm grateful that the son called, he didn't want it to be shot so that's cool," he said.

Mamba's often come in search of baby birds in breeding setups, a caged animal is easier to catch than a wild animal said Evans.

The snake has since been released in an area where there, "are only wild, free birds to prey upon!".

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Third green mamba rescued at construction site in Durban
WATCH | Sneaky black mamba plays hide-and-seek in elderly Durban woman's laundry room
WATCH | Making hay: 2.3m black mamba found hiding under bales of hay at KZN scrapyard
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalsnakesgreen
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
41% - 3782 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
39% - 3558 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
20% - 1869 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.50
(-0.14)
ZAR/GBP
21.57
(-0.34)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(+0.08)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.34)
Gold
1922.92
(-0.32)
Silver
25.12
(-0.25)
Platinum
874.13
(-0.81)
Brent Crude
42.63
(0.00)
Palladium
2389.74
(-1.07)
All Share
55552.35
(+0.67)
Top 40
51158.56
(+0.74)
Financial 15
10049.31
(+1.38)
Industrial 25
75278.51
(+0.90)
Resource 10
54826.79
(+0.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo