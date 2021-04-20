1h ago

WATCH | ICYMI: News24's video coverage of the runaway wildfire that wreaked havoc in Cape Town

Firefighters in Cape Town are on their third day of trying to contain a runaway blaze on Table Mountain, which started over the weekend.

The wildfire has wreaked havoc, razing historic buildings and other icons in the Mother City. If you missed it, you can watch all News24's videos of the fire right here. 

The blaze started near Rhodes Memorial on Sunday morning.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Fire rages in Cape Town, evacuations underway

The restaurant there was eerie and desolate on Monday, with half-eaten plates of food left on tables scorched by the flames.

By Monday, it had spread to Devil's Peak and Vredehoek, thanks to strong winds fanning the flames.

Residents there were asked to evacuate.

READ | Cape Town fires: Here's where and what to donate

Business owner and resident Alexander Biergans, who has been living in the Disa Park complex for years, told News24 she was staying put to keep an eye on her business. 

Late on Monday afternoon, Premier Alan Winde, Mayor Dan Plato, and UCT vice chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng toured the upper campus of the University of Cape Town to assess the damage. 

On Tuesday, additional helicopters were dispatched to deal with various flare-ups. 

A man has been arrested in connection with the fire and appeared in court on Tuesday. The case was postponed.

