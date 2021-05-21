1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Injured black mamba rescued from roof of Durban shack

Amy Gibbings
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Snake rescuer Nick Evans retrieved an injured black mamba from the roof of a shack in Reservoir Hills last month.
  • The snake had reportedly been slithering from shack roof to shack roof, looking for a safe place to hide.
  • A community member hit the snake, but its injuries weren't severe; Evans later released it into a safe location.

When veteran snake rescuer, Nick Evans, last month received a call-out to an informal settlement in Reservoir Hills, Durban, he wasn't surprised to find a black mamba hidden in the roof of one of the shacks. 

"Most people in Durban know that this area is famous for mambas. Where there are valleys, there are mambas; it's the perfect habitat," he told News24.

Evans said snakes find their way into informal settlements because it is usually very close to the bush and due to the likelihood of rats.

Shacks also offer a warm hiding place in the evening.

"The snake had probably come into the shacks, looking for a hiding place to rest for the evening. Mambas are diurnal and don't move around in the evenings," he said.

"The only thing not good for the snake is all the people, and the snake isn't good for the people either," he added.

Residents told Evans the mamba had slithered from shack to shack through the roofs.

"It does just show they don't want to fight, even though they have a bad reputation."

Catch and release

He told News24 the rescue was pretty easy, and the snake remained calm throughout – this despite it being injured. 

One of the community members had apparently hit the snake, but its injuries weren't severe.

Evans released the mamba, which measured just under two metres, into a safe location.  

He reminded readers that we're heading into black mamba mating season – coincidentally his favourite time of the year.

Mambas are active throughout the year, but moving forward, we can expect to see "exciting" fights between the males, Evans said.

"The males wrestle over the attention of a female. I look forward to this every winter - it's a spectacular display."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalgreen
Lottery
1 person bags the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
5% - 2202 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
19% - 8485 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
76% - 34594 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies - catch up on all the episodes
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.96
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.00
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,877.20
0.0%
Silver
27.47
-1.1%
Palladium
2,776.00
-2.9%
Platinum
1,172.85
-2.3%
Brent Crude
65.11
-2.3%
Top 40
60,210
+0.2%
All Share
66,239
+0.2%
Resource 10
67,118
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,155
+0.6%
Financial 15
12,839
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21139.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo