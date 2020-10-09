WATCH | Inside Brendin Horner's tragic final moments

The body of 21-year-old farm manager, Brendin Horner, was found on the Bloukruin farm in Paul Roux on Friday, 2 October.

A rope around his neck was tied to a pole and he had several injuries to his arms and face.

Owner of Bloukruin, Gilly Scheepers, took News24 to the crime scene where he mapped out Horner's last moments.

Brendin Horner, a 21-year-old farm manager, was murdered on his first work anniversary at Bloukruin farm just outside Paul Roux, a small town in the Free State.

Scheepers said Horner left the office at 18:29 on Thursday, 1 October, and greeted him on his way out.



He then drove to help his father with an errand. Horner's father also works and lives on Scheepers' farm. At 19:01, Horner phoned his girlfriend, informing her that she could warm up his food because he was on his way home.

"That was the last we heard from Brendin," Scheepers told News24.

Scheepers said he only found out on Friday, 2 October, that Horner was missing and instructed his employees to search for him.

Horner's body was found and a black nylon rope around his neck was tied to the bottom of a fence pole.

He said Horner's death was a huge blow to the farming community.

"He was a great, strong young man with his whole life ahead of him," he said.