WATCH | Insurgency and illicit markets. Join News24 as we unpack the Cabo Delgado conflict

22 Feb

Cabo Delgado, northern Mozambique, remains deep in crisis almost five years after extremist violence began in the region. 

Despite the intervention of SADC and Rwandan troops to shore up the Mozambican military, violence continued to flare in Cabo Delgado districts and, recently, in neighbouring Niassa province. 

The conflict has triggered an acute humanitarian crisis, and many of its underlying drivers: extreme income inequality, endemic corruption, and widespread organised crime, remain unchanged.

But what is the relationship between the insurgents and the illicit trafficking routes which have long been a part of northern Mozambique's economy? 

Have they been able to leverage illicit flows to fund extremism?

What is the knock-on effect of the conflict on regional trafficking flows and extremism in neighbouring countries? 

How can efforts to rebuild Cabo Delgado counter the corroding effects of organised crime and corruption, and how can this help prevent the region from sliding back into conflict in future?

To answer these and other questions, join us for a discussion on Thursday at 12:00.

Join Senior Fellow at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime (GI-TOC), Alastair Nelson, East and Southern Africa Director of GI-TOC Julian Rademeyer, GI-TOC analyst Julia Stanyard and senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies Borges Nhamirre, in a discussion about Cabo Delgado's future.

Lindy Mtongana, freelance journalist and broadcaster, will moderate the conversation.

This is a joint event by News24, the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and the Hanns Seidel Foundation.

mozambiquesouthern africasecurity
Podcasts
