WATCH | 'Intruder' enters Somerset West Shoprite store through hole in ceiling

Robbers allegedly held up staff at the Shoprite Vineyard Centre store in Somerset West at gunpoint on Monday.

CCTV footage circulated on social media, shows one robber entering the store through the ceiling.

No arrests have been made yet, police told News24.

In CCTV footage, one of the gunmen can be seen entering an office through a hole in the ceiling.

The Shoprite supermarket chain confirmed the robbery to News24, but would not say whether anything was stolen.

"An armed robbery took place at our Somerset West store in the Vineyard Centre earlier today, before the store opened for trade," Shoprite said in a statement.

"Trauma counselling has been arranged for those involved," they added.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut told News24 that police were on the scene.

"Suspects held staff at gunpoint before fleeing the scene," Traut said.

The gunmen are still at large and the circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

