WATCH | 'I've learnt not to take anything for granted' - Joburgers share biggest lessons from 2020

Kayleen Morgan
  • Johannesburg residents shared their biggest lessons from 2020 with News24 as the year draws to an end.
  • South Africans will welcome the new year from within their homes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the nation would move to an adjusted Level 3 lockdown.
  • Joburgers say they're feeling positive and hopeful that the new year will be better.

The end of the year is generally a time of reflection and as South Africans prepare for the finale of 2020, News24 took to the streets of Johannesburg to find out what lessons Joburgers had learnt this year.

On Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the nation would return to an adjusted Level 3 of the Covid-19 lockdown, restricting alcohol sales, social gatherings and extending the curfew from 21:00 to 06:00 for 14 days. This means South Africans will end the year indoors.

Nqobile Rallele, a student, said 2020 has been a bittersweet year for her.

She said:

It's been a rollercoaster. It's been a combination of negative and positive experiences and this year my biggest lesson has been to expect the unexpected.

She gave the year a rating of five out of 10. "People haven't been surviving financially. We haven't been able to attend school as we normally do because of the new normal".

'We made it'

She said despite this, the year had been informative and taught people what life was all about.

Roodepoort resident Laetitia Stuurman said 2020 reminded her how to manage her money. "This year taught me how to budget, save and work with money because it sometimes seems like life is easy and then that's not the case."

Stuurman said she was grateful to have made it to the end of the year after many people around the world lost their lives to the coronavirus. "We made it! I know 2021 is going to be better," she said.

"I've learnt not to take anything for granted," said Krugersdorp resident Carlie van Oudtshoorn.

Van Oudtshoorn gave 2020 a thumbs down, rating the year five out of 10 because it failed to produce more highs than lows. He commended Ramaphosa for his handling of the pandemic.

He said: 

We've got a very good president and I'm much more positive about 2021 because I'm hoping there'll be a cure for this virus.

Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcoronavirushealthlockdown
