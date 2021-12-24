WATCH | JMPD probing incident after officer insists on testing motorist with used breathalyser tube

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) officer will be investigated after he was filmed trying to conduct a breathalyser test on a driver with an already used device.

Video footage filmed by the driver's wife shows the officer using the breathalyser device before requesting the driver to do the same - on the used tube. The couple then question why the officer would conduct a breathalyser test with a used device.

At one point, the officer can be heard saying, "we can't have a hundred breathalysers for each person".

He was also caught on camera not wearing a mask.

"The officer's behaviour is not professional and his conduct is unbecoming, by him putting his head into the couple's car window without he himself wearing a mask," said JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

Minnaar said the officer's reflective jacket was also not tied - and he did not behave in a manner that was befitting to the law enforcement profession.

Never miss a story.to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.