WATCH | Joburg explosion: what we know so far about the blast that tore up a busy CBD street

Central Johannesburg looked like an earthquake had hit it after an underground explosion ripped a jagged hole through a busy downtown street on Wednesday evening.

Taxis were lifted into the air on Lilian Ngoyi Street due to the impact of the blast, and chaos ensued as terrified pedestrians scrambled for cover.

The disaster left one dead and 48 injured.

In the days since, authorities have confirmed that an old gas line may have been the source of the devastation, but investigations continue.

