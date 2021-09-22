WATCH | Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo honoured with wreath-laying ceremony at crash site

Johannesburg mayor Jolidee Matongo was honoured with a wreath-laying ceremony on Wednesday.

Matongo served as mayor for just over a month before a car crash claimed his life at the weekend.

The ceremony took place at the site of the collision on the Golden Highway in Johannesburg.

The City of Johannesburg on Wednesday honoured executive mayor Jolidee Matongo with a wreath-laying ceremony near the site of the car crash which claimed his life at the weekend.

Matongo was appointed mayor on 10 August and served in the position for just over a month.

Matongo's family, metro police officers, and staff from the City of Johannesburg attended the ceremony.

News24 Chanté Schatz

"This is indeed a moving ceremony. I was here on Saturday evening. I saw with my own eyes the lifeless [body] of our executive mayor," said Nonceba Molwele, Johannesburg council speaker.

READ HERE | Pedestrian injured in crash that killed Joburg mayor dies, bodyguards recovering in hospital

Molwele spoke to the media shortly after the ceremony, saying the metro had lost a dynamic young man. Matongo was 46-years-old at the time of his death.

According to Molwele, Matongo would be laid to rest on Friday at West Park cemetery.