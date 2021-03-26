WATCH | Joburg N1 collision: Truck and car roll over embankment

A truck collided with two vehicles on the N1 in Johannesburg on Friday morning, before rolling over the barrier.

Two people were injured and were in stable condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

An early morning collision between a truck and two other vehicles on the N1 north in Roodepoort resulted in a truck and an SUV landing on the other side of the embankment.



The two vehicles rolled into the fence of a business' parking lot near the 14th Avenue off-ramp.



Two people sustained injuries and were taken to hospital after being treated on the scene.



"We got a call at around 07:35, and emergency services attended to an accident involving a truck and two other vehicles," City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Nana Radebe told News24.



"Two patients were seriously injured, but fortunately, they are stable," said she added.

The cause of the accident is not yet known, but investigations are currently underway.



