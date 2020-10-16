1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Joburg warehouse storing food burns down

Nomvelo Chalumbira
  • Firefighters responded to a fire at warehouse storing food, reported around  8:00 in Germiston, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.
  • The structure completely burned down, possibly due to an electrical fault.
  • There are were no causalities. 

A warehouse storing non-perishable food burned down at Gosforth Park in Germiston, south of Johannesburg on Thursday.

"When we arrived, flames were protruding through the roof because of the food contents such as powdered milk, coffee, tinned food and other non-perishables inside the warehouse that were alight,” EMS spokesperson William Ntladi told News24. 

Ntaldi said his team received a call at 08:00 and they dispatched eight fire engines to the warehouse – the flames only died down at 15:00.

“The roof caved [in], but we managed to save part of the roof. However, they would have to rebuild the entire structure. Most of the metal structures gave up," Ntladi said.   

Stations

It took 38 firefighters from four surrounding fire stations to fight the flames and stop them from spreading to other parts of the neighbourhood. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ntladi said the warehouse occupants suspect faulty electrical wiring was the cause of the fire. 

There are were no deaths or injuries.

On Friday, 25 firefighters from two fire stations were dispatched to monitor the warehouse, as well as to cool off any potential areas that may ignite a fresh fire.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | 'Police get pushed every day,' says Malema as assault trial is postponed
WATCH | Top cop Bonang Mgwenya granted R20 000 bail in corruption, tender fraud case
WATCH | More woes for Edwin Sodi as AFU seizes luxury cars, including Ferrari and Bentley
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgfires
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3205 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3955 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(+0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(+0.50)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(+0.48)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(+0.66)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.61)
Gold
1901.14
(-0.25)
Silver
24.20
(-0.05)
Platinum
863.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2320.00
(-0.55)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo