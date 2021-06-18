WATCH | Joburg woman fights off would-be cellphone thief

Police arrested a man after he tried to steal a woman's cellphone in Johannesburg last month.

The quick-thinking woman fought off her attacker in an attempt to get her cellphone back.

Community members assisted her by apprehending the man and handing him over to the police.

A Johannesburg woman has received much praise on social media after a viral video showed her fighting off a man who had snatched her cellphone last month.



CCTV footage from a nearby store shows the woman walking down a street in the suburb of Kenilworth with the cellphone in her hand.

Moments later, a man walking in the opposite direction grabs the phone and runs towards a car. The vehicle was following the woman just metres away.

The quick-thinking woman gives chase. When the would-be thief opens the door, she grabbs him, causing the car door to close.

WATCH | KZN pastor robbed of phone while preaching

The vehicle quickly drives away from the scene.

Police told News24 that community members had assisted the woman by giving chase and apprehending the man.

"Police were called and took the suspect to Booysens police station where he was charged with common robbery," police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said.