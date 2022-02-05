WATCH | JSC recommends SCA president Mandisa Maya as next Chief Justice

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) spokespersons Dali Mpofu and Doris Tshepe addressed the media after an eight-hour deliberation about the four Chief Justice nominees on Saturday.



Mpofu said the JSC had recommended Supreme Court of Appeal president Mandisa Maya.

Maya was one of four nominees; the other three candidates were Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa nominated them in November after considering the recommendations of a panel headed by Judge Navanethem Pillay.

The panel evaluated more than 500 candidates chosen by members of the public. The panel then shortlisted eight people to recommend to Ramaphosa.

In a first for South Africa, the JSC called for comments on former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng's replacement last year as part of a consultation process.