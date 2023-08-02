2h ago

WATCH | Khayelitsha residents have declared war on street rubbish, even buying their own refuse bags

accreditation
Luke Daniel
0:00
  • Cape Town's townships and informal settlements are being buried under trash as waste collection contracts stall.
  • In Khayelitsha, a group of residents have taken matters into their own hands, cleaning rubbish on the streets and emptying overflowing waste containers.
  • Residents collect donations from passing motorists and say the least that the City can do is supply heavy-duty refuse bags.

Illegal dumping, overflowing refuse containers, and problems with municipal waste collection are causing a big stink in Khayelitsha's Site B. 

A group of residents have taken it upon themselves to clear the mess, asking the community for donations to buy bin bags.

"It's been like this for months," Sandile Mdzwana, a community leader and vice chairperson of Site B's WB Section, tells News24, citing a fallout between the City of Cape Town and contractors tasked with cleaning the area's waste containers.

Piles of trash dot the street corners of Site B in Khayelitsha, while waste spills from City-delivered containers stationed outside homes and spaza shops.

Rats dart across the sidewalks, and swarms of flies hang thick in the air as raw sewage bubbles up from pipes blocked by rubbish.

"We've got a lot of problems. The rats are going all around, looking for something to eat."

The dire situation in Site B is one repeated across several suburbs in Cape Town. 

The problem has been exacerbated

Wastemart and Ithalomso, companies contracted by the City of Cape Town to collect rubbish, withdrew their services in some areas after extortion, intimidation, and a deadly shooting at the end of April

Khayelitsha's waste problem recently reached a fever pitch when three children, aged between one and six, died after playing at an unofficial dump in Taiwan informal settlement.

According to a GroundUp report, the South African Police Service and the City's environmental health department have opened separate investigations into the cause of death.

In the wake of the deaths, Khayelitsha residents have taken to the streets, demanding better services from the City. 

Not content with waiting for the City to intervene, the community has also rallied behind a resident-led clean-up initiative.

Taking matters into their own hands

Mdzwana recently spearheaded container clean-up operations in July, enlisting the help of residents and collecting donations to buy refuse bags.

Mdzwana said: 

We've put hands in our own pockets to buy black bags at the town centre here in Khayelitsha. It cost us around R400.

"But there's too much rubbish, and it's too heavy. These plastic bags are light duty, not heavy duty, like those from the City of Cape Town. If at least the City could give us more black bags, that would help us a lot."

The City of Cape Town confirmed to News24 that "cleansing services in these areas" had been impacted in July.

"City teams are extending their internal resources to also service the areas normally done by contractors," explained Luthando Tyhalibongo, spokesperson for the City of Cape Town, adding that community clean-up organisations could apply for support "in the form of blue bags and removal of bagged waste to landfill".

"We commend the groups for their efforts to tackle illegal dumping. The City always encourages residents to take part in cleaning their communities."

Waste removal trucks, which avoid containers overflowing with unbagged rubbish, have collected the bags packed by Mdzwana and other residents.

In another section of Khayelitsha, Mawethu Mbuqe, together with several other residents, is running a similar community-led clean-up operation. Mbuqe relies on donations from passing motorists on Bangiso Drive.

Mbuqe tells News24:

This is not nice [and] people are suffering. We're in a democratic government that must also help people. Everyone has a right to a clean environment.

"This is not a clean environment. People [residents cleaning the containers] don't have any kind of gloves, or they're using their own gloves. We're using our own rakes. They [government] must assist us." 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
