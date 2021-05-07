1h ago

WATCH | Knife-wielding man shot after attacking cops, motorists on Joburg road

Jeff Wicks
  • A knife-wielding man attacked police officers and motorists in Johannesburg on Thursday.
  • One officer was stabbed in the hand after a brief interaction with the man.
  • The man was shot after attacking a motorist and then charging at police.

A knife-wielding man who attacked police officers and motorists was shot and wounded after a tense stand-off in Johannesburg on Thursday. 

The shirtless man got into a fight with police on the N17 Wemmer Pan Road on the city's outskirts. 

Footage shot by News24 shows the man attempting to stab officers. Police were seemingly reluctant to shoot the man due to questions about his mental state. 

One officer sustained a minor stab wound during the fracas. 

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 the half-naked man was initially restrained by police after they were called out to a trespassing incident.

"As police were taking him to hospital for evaluation and treatment, the suspect was hitting the van trying to open the door. Police stopped the car and went to inspect," Masondo said.

He told News24 that the man became violent and started throwing stones at the police and passing cars.

As officers called for reinforcements, the man rushed at passing cars, trying to stab several motorists through open windows. 

While police attempted to diffuse the situation without resorting to violence, the man cornered a motorist who - in a panic - stalled her vehicle. 

The knifeman repeatedly struck her car's windshield with a brick as she screamed desperately for police to intervene. 

When she fled her car, and the man gave chase, officers placed themselves between him and the woman. 

When he advanced on officers brandishing the knife again - despite their repeated warnings - he was shot in the thigh.

Masondo said the man was later taken to Baragwanath hospital for treatment and evaluation.

"The shooting incident was reported to the Independent Police Investigation Directorate (IPID)."

