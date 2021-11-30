27m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | KZN family escapes home invasion after brave grandparents fight off intruders

accreditation
Nomvelo Chalumbira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A family survived a home invasion after grandparents barred the four intruders from entering the home on Monday. 
  • When the perpetrators failed to enter the home, they fled.
  • A case of attempted robbery is being investigated by Verulam police in Durban.

An elderly Durban couple mustered all the strength, courage and willpower to stave off an attempted home invasion by armed robbers on Monday by wedging themselves against a door the gunmen had tried to break down.

At midday, a group of unidentified men forcibly entered the premises and tried to break into the home. 

"A four-year-old girl and her mother locked themselves in the bathroom while a 75-year-old man and his wife held the front door shut," Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, Pre Balram told News24.

RUSA is a local security company. 

"The elderly couple prevented four armed suspects from gaining entry into their home on Sunkist Drive."

READ | 'I will die fighting alongside you' - pensioner, 90, domestic worker fight off intruder

Balram said the couple sat on the floor, pressing their backs against the door, while the perpetrators tried to kick the door down.

In video footage captured on CCTV cameras, the perpetrators can be seen forcefully breaking the main door's burglar guard gate.

But they had little luck entering the home. 

A police investigation is under way.

The mother of the four-year-old girl called RUSA while the attempted home invasion was happening. 

"All available reaction officers were dispatched to the property... a 9mm bullet was recovered next to the kitchen door," said Balram. 

The suspects allegedly fled in a white Ford Ranger Club Cab with an unknown registration. 

Paramedics were called, and the victims were treated for shock; however, the elderly couple received extra medical care as the backs had been bruised. 

READ | ‘Don’t fight robbers,’ advise security experts

"I have been in constant communication with the family, taking care of the entire night and sending patrol vehicles out because they were traumatised," Balram said.  

KZN spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele told News24 that Verulam SAPS were investigating an attempted robbery case. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kwazulu-natalcrime
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4694 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1892 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
+1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.16
+1.8%
Rand - Euro
18.07
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
+1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,807.37
+1.3%
Silver
23.31
+1.8%
Palladium
1,799.50
-0.0%
Platinum
964.00
-0.2%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
64,064
+0.7%
All Share
70,475
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,251
+2.6%
Industrial 25
93,123
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,591
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

27m ago

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo