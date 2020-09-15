1h ago

WATCH | KZN man shot dead after trying to fight off armed robbers

Amy Gibbings
  • Footage of a man fighting bravely against armed robbers in a store in Utrecht, Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, emerged on social media last week.
  • The man was fatally shot during the altercation on 4 September.
  • A case of robbery and murder was opened at the Utrecht police station for investigation.

A man was shot dead during an armed robbery at the Rally Supermarket in Utrecht, Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, on 4 September.

CCTV footage of the incident, which circulated on social media last week, shows three armed men entering the shop and allegedly demanding cash. 

The man, who is the son-in-law of shop owner Mohmed Koli, can be seen fighting back against the perpetrators before he was fatally shot.

"We are devastated. We are not in good health and we are not in the right mind to talk," Koli told News24.

A case of murder and robbery was opened at the Utrecht police station and an investigation was still underway, said police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

"It is alleged that the complainant was at his business premises on 4 September 2020 at 14:40, when he was accosted by three armed men who demanded cash. The shop owner fought back and was fatally shot by the suspects," added Gwala.

