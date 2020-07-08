WATCH | Large fire at Boksburg recycling factory after materials catch alight

Some 30 firemen from five stations helped to contain a fire at Esiltuli Transport Logistics and Recycling in Boksburg.

They found recycled materials, like paper and plastic, on fire in the factory's yard.

No structures were affected by the blaze; the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Five fire stations around the east of Johannesburg were dispatched to contain a fire in the yard of Esiltuli Transport Logistics and Recycling in Boksburg on Sunday morning.



The City of Ekurhuleni's disaster and emergency management services media liaison, Eric Maloka, told News24 that the exact cause of the fire was unclear.

Recycled materials, such as plastic and paper, were on fire when firemen arrived at the scene.

"Leon Ferreira fire station was dispatched to a factory fire at approximately 09:12 in Boksburg. Upon their arrival, they reported that recycling materials were burning. They requested backup and another four stations responded," Maloka said.

"Thirty personnel managed to contain the fire in the yard. There were no injuries during and after the operation reported."

Maloka said no structures were affected by the blaze.