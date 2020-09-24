13m ago

WATCH | Law enforcement officer saves man dangling from bridge above N2 in Cape Town

Amy Gibbings
  • A man who allegedly wanted to jump off a bridge was saved by a quick-thinking law enforcement officer in Cape Town.
  • The law enforcement officer was on his way to Khayelitsha when he saw the man standing on the bridge.
  • The man then suspended himself under the bridge, above oncoming traffic, when the officer edged close enough to grab him.

A man hanging off the R300 bridge, which spans the N2 in Cape Town, was saved by a quick-thinking law enforcement officer on Tuesday.

The officer was driving to Khayelitsha when he noticed a man standing "precariously" on the bridge.

The man was clearly contemplating jumping off the bridge, City of Cape Town law enforcement officer, Inspector Wayne Dyason, said in a statement.

"The officer stopped and noticed a number of people below trying to dissuade the man from jumping," Dyason added.

The officer joined in to dissuade the man from jumping, all the while slowly edging closer to the man's position, he said.

"The man then climbed off the parapet and suspended himself under the bridge, hanging on only by his arms. The officer, left with little choice, ran to him and managed to grab him by the arms and prevented him from falling. His colleagues joined him and together they hoisted the man to safety."

According to Dyason, the officer sustained minor injuries to his arms, saying everyone was glad the man was brought to safety.

Did you know you can comment on this article?


Read more on:
cape townpolice
