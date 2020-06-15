WATCH | Lenasia jewellery heist: Five armed men make off with R1m

Five armed men robbed a jewellery store in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, last week and made off with jewellery to the value of R1 million.

They allegedly pointed their firearms at the manager, demanding the keys to the safe.

The suspects are still at large.

Five armed men robbed this jewellery store in the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg on 11 June, making off with jewels and items worth R1 million.

The manager was tending to customers, when the men entered the store.



The shop's surveillance footage shows the gang raiding cabinets and stashing items into a large bag.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that police are investigating the armed robbery.

"The manager was pointed with firearms and instructed to give the keys [to the safe]. The robbers stole jewellery to the value of R1 million," Makhubele said.

No arrests have been made.