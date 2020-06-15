34m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Lenasia jewellery heist: Five armed men make off with R1m

Bertram Malgas
  • Five armed men robbed a jewellery store in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, last week and made off with jewellery to the value of R1 million.
  • They allegedly pointed their firearms at the manager, demanding the keys to the safe. 
  • The suspects are still at large.

Five armed men robbed this jewellery store in the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, south of Johannesburg on 11 June, making off with jewels and items worth R1 million. 

The manager was tending to customers, when the men entered the store.

The shop's surveillance footage shows the gang raiding cabinets and stashing items into a large bag.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele told News24 that police are investigating the armed robbery. 

"The manager was pointed with firearms and instructed to give the keys [to the safe]. The robbers stole jewellery to the value of R1 million," Makhubele said.

No arrests have been made. 

Related Links
WATCH | Two wounded in shootout during cash-in-transit robbery
WATCH | Guard shot in face during cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park
WATCH | Gone in 10 minutes: Hunt still on for home invaders who stole TVs, laptops and jewellery
Read more on:
johannesburgcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
25% - 540 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 125 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
26% - 556 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
44% - 945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.10
(+0.36)
ZAR/GBP
21.56
(-0.40)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.84
(-1.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.39)
Gold
1724.54
(-0.40)
Silver
17.36
(-0.57)
Platinum
824.00
(+2.74)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1933.00
(+1.91)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo