WATCH | Lesotho experiences the year's first snowfall

Bertram Malgas
  • The Maluti mountains in Lesotho were covered in a blanket of snow on Tuesday morning.
  • Two centimetres of snow fell during the night, bringing the first winter snowfall.
  • The South African Weather Service has warned of cold temperatures in the Eastern parts of the country.  

The owners of the Semonkong Lodge, nestled in the Maluti Mountains, woke up to a winter wonderland in Lesotho on Tuesday.

The mountainside was covered in blankets of white snow.

"The snow started to fall at around 22:00 on Monday. And when we woke up, two centimetres [of snow] had fallen overnight," Jonathan Halse told News24.

Ready for action

Halse and the Semonkong Lodge staff have been preparing for the chilly winter weather by chopping and collecting wood since January. 

"Our long johns are out, our wood is stacked, and the old brown sherry is out… for some medicinal heating."

Annually, the snowfall attracts visitors from across the country.

PICS | Snow falls in Drakensberg and Lesotho

However, due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown restrictions, the lodge has little foot traffic.

"It's quiet at the moment. We had a good month last month, but numbers are slow," Halse said.

Stay warm

A statement released by the South African Weather Service warned about a low-pressure cut-off system that will result in cold temperatures. 

The low-pressure system will bring 5-15cm of snow over Lesotho and the southern Drakensberg mountains in the Eastern Cape. 

