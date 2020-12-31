24m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Life is too short' - Capetonians reflect on the lessons they learnt from 2020

Bertram Malgas
  • As 2020 comes to an end, News24 hit the streets of Cape Town, to find out what lessons Capetonians learnt from the year that was.
  • It's been a rollercoaster year, with many saying they've become far more appreciative, not taking life for granted, or getting by with less. 
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an address earlier this week, encouraged South Africans to light a candle on New Year's Eve in memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and frontline workers who protect us from harm.

It's been unprecedented year, one that many South Africans are eager to wave goodbye to. And in true 2020 style, even New Year's celebrations won't be the same. 

As this year wraps up, News24 hit the streets to ask Capetonians what lessons they learnt from 2020.

"Anything is possible," Grant Warren told News24. 

He said:

I mean, who would have thought we would be where we are now, even two years ago.


Maritjie Gumede, a Summer Greens resident, said she learnt that: "Life is too short, we should celebrate every moment that we are alive."

READ | Losses and gains in 2020: 21 authors reflect

More than 1 million South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19 since 5 March and more than 28 000 people have died. 

There were also other challenges to learn from. 

Karen Koestner who lives in Melkbosstrand said 2020 taught her how to multitask. "Working from home and juggling a child, it was definitely a challenging year."

Lockdowns, restrictions, and rules are what stood out for Mark Rogers from Mitchells Plain.

"The lesson I learned was that we had to obey rules because of this new Covid effect," he said, while Paul Greyling told News24 that he learned we don't need as much as we thought we did.

"We can do with less."

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townhealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12275 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10502 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4043 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.65
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(-0.32)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(-0.10)
ZAR/AUD
11.34
(-0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.26)
Gold
1896.06
(+0.07)
Silver
26.41
(-0.75)
Platinum
1070.00
(+0.14)
Brent Crude
51.46
(+0.78)
Palladium
2387.76
(+1.66)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo