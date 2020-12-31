WATCH | 'Life is too short' - Capetonians reflect on the lessons they learnt from 2020

As 2020 comes to an end, News24 hit the streets of Cape Town, to find out what lessons Capetonians learnt from the year that was.

It's been a rollercoaster year, with many saying they've become far more appreciative, not taking life for granted, or getting by with less.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in an address earlier this week, encouraged South Africans to light a candle on New Year's Eve in memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid-19 and frontline workers who protect us from harm.



It's been unprecedented year, one that many South Africans are eager to wave goodbye to. And in true 2020 style, even New Year's celebrations won't be the same.



As this year wraps up, News24 hit the streets to ask Capetonians what lessons they learnt from 2020.

"Anything is possible," Grant Warren told News24.

He said:

I mean, who would have thought we would be where we are now, even two years ago.





Maritjie Gumede, a Summer Greens resident, said she learnt that: "Life is too short, we should celebrate every moment that we are alive."

More than 1 million South Africans have tested positive for Covid-19 since 5 March and more than 28 000 people have died.

There were also other challenges to learn from.

Karen Koestner who lives in Melkbosstrand said 2020 taught her how to multitask. "Working from home and juggling a child, it was definitely a challenging year."

Lockdowns, restrictions, and rules are what stood out for Mark Rogers from Mitchells Plain.

"The lesson I learned was that we had to obey rules because of this new Covid effect," he said, while Paul Greyling told News24 that he learned we don't need as much as we thought we did.

"We can do with less."

