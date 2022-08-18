11m ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC briefs media on nomination process and rules ahead of elective conference

accreditation
The African National Congress will on Thursday convene a media briefing to announce the official nomination process and rules for its 55th national elective conference, which is due to start on 16 December.

The media briefing will be led by the chairperson of the ANC electoral committee Kgalema Motlanthe.

Watch the proceedings live.

