WATCH LIVE | ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa to address media following NEC meeting

ANC leaders held a national executive committee meeting in Boksburg, Gauteng, over the weekend.
Secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the meeting's big agenda items included combating crime, the energy crisis and the party's elections manifesto.
Party president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to address the media on Sunday afternoon.
Watch the briefing live here.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed.