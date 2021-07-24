WATCH LIVE | Angie Motshekga briefing on the reopening of schools

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will hold a media briefing to provide an update on the basic education sector’s response to the impact of Covid-19 on schooling. It is expected to start at 10:00.



The minister will provide an update on the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.

All public and private schools were expected to reopen on 26 July, Motshekga said in gazetted amended directions. Primary school teachers were expected to continue with teaching and learning from 26 July, according to their adopted rotational timetables until 2 August when the traditional and daily timetable should be implemented.