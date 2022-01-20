WATCH | Angie Motshekga announces the 2021 matric results

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will announce the 2021 National Senior Certificate examination results on Thursday.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that the matric class that wrote the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate exams had a 98.39% pass rate.

Earlier on Thursday, Motshekga addressed some of the country's top performing matric pupils at public schools from the class of 2021 in Johannesburg.

She said: "You are top pupils produced by the class of 2021. You are the epitome of success. Don't forget that you are the best of the best that the country has produced.

"You carry the future prosperity of the nation. Continue to be the best of the best. Continue being good children, adults and professionals."



