Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS management will, on Tuesday, brief the media on law enforcement during lockdown Alert Level 1.

This briefing follows the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday, 16 September, on the progress of the national effort to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to this, Cele will provide details on the gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) hotspot areas.

The briefing is expected to begin at 15:00.