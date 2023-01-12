WATCH | Boksburg tanker blast: Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi updates media on latest developments

Stream courtesy of Newzroom Afrika

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi will update the media on Thursday on the latest developments with the Gauteng government's response to the deadly gas tanker explosion that occurred in Boksburg on Christmas Eve.

The Christmas Eve tanker explosion claimed 37 lives, left several bystanders and healthcare workers injured and caused extensive damage to private and public infrastructure.

READ MORE | Ekurhuleni looks to take action against company and tanker driver in Boksburg blast

Lesufi is expected to include information on the death toll, patients receiving care at Gauteng healthcare facilities, work done by the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development at Tambo Memorial Hospital and social relief provided by the Gauteng Department of Social Development.