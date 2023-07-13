WATCH LIVE | CRL Rights Commission releases its report on the KwaSizabantu Mission

The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communises (CRL) will release its report on the KwaSizabantu Mission in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.



The CRL received complaints about the mission and viewed testimony from witnesses and the leadership of the church.

Hearings on allegations of human rights abuses at one of the continent's oldest missions were held after the publication of Exodus, a seven-month investigation by News24, which revealed claims of sexual assault, physical and psychological abuse as well as financial crimes at KwaSizabantu.



