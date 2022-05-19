WATCH LIVE | Day 2: Public Protector applies for interdict against Parliament, Ramaphosa

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is challenging the Constitutional Court's decision to reject her impeachment rescission bid.

On Wednesday, the latest episode of the legal drama, in which Mkhwebane is attempting to stop Parliament from impeaching her, played out in the Western Cape High Court.

She asked the court for interdicts to stop Parliament from continuing its impeachment process and to prohibit President Cyril Ramaphosa from suspending her.

Proceedings will continue before Judges Nathan Erasmus, Mokgoatji Dolamo and Derek Wille.

Counsel for the speaker of Parliament, Ramaphosa and the DA will present their arguments.

