WATCH LIVE | Deputy Chief Justice Zondo to brief media on the work of the commission

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, chairperson of the state capture commission, is expected to brief members of the media and public with regard to the work of the commission.

The briefing will start at 12:00.

The commission is a public inquiry and was launched by former president Jacob Zuma in January 2018 to investigate allegations of state capture, corruption, fraud and other allegations in the public sector.

The inquiry has seen some explosive happenings in recent weeks when former SAA board chair Dudu Myeni mentioned the name of a person she assumed to be the mysterious Mr X who testified before the commission earlier this year. Justice Zondo had ruled at the time that Mr X's identity not be revealed.

Zuma also tried and failed to persuade Zondo to recuse himself.



The former president filed a 530-page application to challenge Zondo's refusal. Meanwhile the commission is seeking a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the commission to answer questions.

The High Court in Pretoria granted the commission a final extension to complete its work by 31 March 2021.