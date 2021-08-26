WATCH LIVE | Editors' Table: Boucher, racism hearings and the state of Cricket SA

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has again been thrust into the spotlight after assistant coach Enoch Nkwe left his position in the national setup this week. He has been involved in the sport for close to two decades, as a player and a coach.

Nkwe had "raised concerns about the functioning and culture of the team environment" that would be addressed. His resignation follows Proteas head coach Mark Boucher's response to allegations by former national team spinner Paul Adams.

At the CSA Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) hearings last month, Adams alleged that he had experienced instances of racial discrimination, including that teammates had called him "brown shit".

Boucher said that during his career, numerous players were given nicknames that had racial connotations.

In Boucher's 14-page affidavit submitted to the SJN committee, he made a "sincere apology for any real and perceived inappropriate behaviour by me".

The hearings, a platform for the airing and rebuttal of painful systemic racism in the local game since its unification in 1991, had, in particular, highlighted an alleged culture of exclusivity within the South African team in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

It has been more than a year since racism in South African cricket first made headlines, and developments this week have shown that those critical examinations are far from over.

Join the Sport24 team as they debate Boucher's response, the racism hearings, how this will affect the Proteas' World Cup charge and ultimately, the current state of affairs at Cricket SA.

Sport24 editor Lloyd Burnard will be joined by deputy editor Sibusiso Mjikeliso, chief writer Rob Houwing and senior journalist Khanyiso Tshwaku.

As a News24 subscriber, you will have the opportunity to share your views with the team and ask any questions you may have. Join us on Thursday at 19:00 for this special subscriber event.

