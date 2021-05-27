48m ago

WATCH LIVE | Editors' Table: Is government botching the vaccine rollout?

0:00
South Africa is in week two of the second phase of government's Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

With citizens 60 and older first in line from the general population to get the jab, concerns have arisen about the speed at which the vaccine doses are being rolled out, as well as the ability of the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) to fairly and efficiently manage vaccinations.

At the same time, the country could soon be moving to an adjusted Level 2 lockdown as members of the Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) warn that the country is heading into a third wave, bringing the urgency of vaccinating South Africans into stark focus.

During this week's Editors' Table, we assess government's management of the rollout so far and try to bring clarity to how, where and when all South Africans can expect to be vaccinated.

Join us around the Editors' Table this week, when assistant editor for breaking news Sheldon Morais will host special guest Mia Malan, editor-in-chief of the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, as well as Business Insider editor Phillip de Wet and News24 journalists Tebogo Monama and Kaveel Singh.

