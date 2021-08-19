WATCH | Editors' Table on vaccine hesitancy: Are we heading for a catastrophe?

The number of people being vaccinated against Covid-19 in South Africa is on the rise after a bumpy start, and vaccine acceptance in the country is now comparable to high-income countries such as Australia and Germany, according to the latest results of the Coronavirus Rapid Mobile Survey.



But nearly one in four participants was still hesitant about getting vaccinated. About one in 15 was strongly opposed to vaccinations.

READ | Covid-19: How do we fix vaccine hesitancy in SA?

There is also a large gap between the proportion of people saying they were willing to vaccinate and those who have actually gone for their jab.



International literature suggests this is most likely attributable to underlying uncertainty and distrust, requiring more assurances or due to a high time or money cost of registrations and vaccinations.

Join assistant editor for breaking news Sheldon Morais on Thursday at 19:00 around the Editors' Table where he will be discussing vaccine hesitancy with GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen, journalists Tebogo Monama and Tammy Petersen, and Health24 editor Bevan Lakay.