WATCH LIVE | Editors' Table: The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice?

On 16 March 2005, the bloodied body of 22-year-old Inge Lotz was discovered in her Stellenbosch apartment. She had been bludgeoned and stabbed to death.



The excessively violent nature in which Lotz was killed led the police to believe the crime could only have been perpetrated by somebody close to her.

It was a theory they doggedly believed, which led them to arrest her then-boyfriend Fred van der Vyver.

It was the start of a legal fight that would last for more than a decade, ultimately ending in an acquittal and redemption for Van der Vyver.

How did the police get it wrong? Could the killer have been a stranger in a drug-fuelled frenzy, or could it have been a robbery gone wrong?

The producers of News24's new podcast series called The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice? spent months sifting through the evidence trying to untangle fact from fiction, and in the process uncovered a shocking confession.

