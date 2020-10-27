1h ago

WATCH | Five people accused of Senzo Meyiwa murder appear in Boksburg court

The date 26 October 2020 marked exactly six years since Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni.

On the anniversary of his death, Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that there had been a breakthrough in the case.

Five people had been arrested in connection with his murder. They are expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

READ MORE: TIMELINE | Senzo Meyiwa: What happened in the 6 years before police claimed a breakthrough

