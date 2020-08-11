40m ago

WATCH LIVE | Former finance minister Des van Rooyen gives evidence at Zondo commission

Nomvelo Chalumbira
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Photo: Netwerk24
  • Former finance minister Des van Rooyen will give evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry.
  • Van Rooyen will also cross-examine former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile.
  • During his testimony in 2018, Fuzile said Van Rooyen arrived at the National Treasury with a "pre-appointed adviser" who tried to give Treasury staff instructions.

Former finance minister Des van Rooyen will give evidence about ministerial appointments at the state capture commission of inquiry on Tuesday. He will also cross-examine former National Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile.

Van Rooyen was largely unknown before his brief appointment as finance minister in December 2015 by then-president Jacob Zuma, following the unexpected firing of Nhlanhla Nene.

However, the controversial Van Rooyen only lasted four days in his seat, as his suspicious appointment caused the rand to plummet and reportedly cost the South African economy about R500 billion on the markets.

After intense public outrage, Zuma replaced Van Rooyen with Pravin Gordhan, and Van Rooyen then became local government minister.

News24 previously reported that during Fuzile's testimony at the inquiry in 2018, he said Van Rooyen arrived at National Treasury with a "pre-appointed adviser" Mohamed Bobat, who tried to instruct Treasury staff.

Stream courtesy of SABC.

