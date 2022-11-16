16 Nov

WATCH | Frontline: What does the future of coalition governments hold?

Bertram Malgas
Coalition governments have been tested in two major metros in recent weeks - and the onslaught continues.

The mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, faces a second vote of no confidence in less than two months.

In Ekurhuleni, the ANC and EFF's disagreement on who should govern saw the return of DA councillor Tania Campbell as mayor.  

Campbell was voted back into power with the support of 124 councillors. Her opponent, ANC regional deputy leader Jongizizwe Dlabathi, managed to secure 99 votes. 

EFF leader Julius Malema said the party would vote in defence of the DA in Johannesburg until the ANC agreed to back the EFF in Ekurhuleni.  

But, can coalitions provide stability and better service delivery to scores of South Africans as promised during the elections? Are they able to serve the interests of the communities they govern, or are they doomed to fail?  

Join a panel of top News24 editors and key politicians as they unpack the future of coalition governments during a virtual discussion on Friday at 12:00.

The discussion will be hosted by News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson.

Basson will be joined by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and News24 Assistant Editor: Politics and Opinions, Qaanitah Hunter. 

Together, they will reflect on the role of coalition governments, the lessons they have learnt, and what the future looks like. 


